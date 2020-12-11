Eau Claire Memorial proved to be too much for the Rice Lake boys hockey team in a 10-2 loss in the Big Rivers Conference opener for the Warriors on Thursday evening at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

After Tristan Scheurer's unassisted goal with five minutes, 47 seconds left in the first quarter trimmed the Warrior deficit to 2-1, the Old Abes scored five consecutive goals to break the game wide open.

