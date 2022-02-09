NEW RICHMOND — Fewer than three minutes into the game the Rice Lake boys hockey team got on the scoreboard, and that was enough to earn a 2-0 Big Rivers Conference victory over New Richmond on Tuesday night.
Lucas Peters scored an even strength goal with help from Cole Fenske and Teagan Scheurer just 2:27 into the game to go ahead 1-0. Goalie Ian Krance and the defense in front of him did the rest in holding the Tigers off the scoreboard for the entire game.
