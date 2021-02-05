Rice Lake boys hockey vs. Chequamegon 2-4-21

Rice Lake's Teagan Scheurer (10) out races two Chequamegon/Phillips skaters to the puck in the Warriors' playoff-opening victory on Thursday.

The Rice Lake boys hockey team took no time at all to show its dominance in its playoff opener.

The top-seeded Warriors scored 16 seconds into the game and six times in the first period on their way to a 7-0 shutout over No. 8 Chequamegon/Phillips in a Division 2 regional final on Thursday at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

