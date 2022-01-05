HUDSON — The Rice Lake boys hockey team kept it close for as long as it could but the top ranked team in the state finally pulled away as Hudson shutout the Warriors 4-0 on Tuesday.

The Raiders (9-1, 5-0) got on the scoreboard with a Brody Dietz goal in the first period, but Rice Lake kept the margin at one into the third. Hudson extended its lead as Matthew Mauer, Ben Parent and Zach Kochendorfer each notched goalsin the third to keep the Raiders unbeaten in the Big Rivers.

