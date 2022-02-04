Rice Lake boys hockey vs. Hudson 2-3-22

Rice Lake defenseman Chase Margetta looks to clear the puck from the Warriors' defensive zone during a game against Hudson on Thursday in Rice Lake.

The Rice Lake boys hockey team fought back from a 2-0 hole to tie the game, but Hudson scored the final three goals of the game to win 5-2 in a Big Rivers Conference matchup on Thursday at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

Two power play goals in the first half of the opening period from the Raiders, the top team in Division 1, according to the Wisconsin Prep Hockey poll, put them in front before Rice Lake (11-7, 5-7) narrowed the margin. With about six minutes left in the first period Teagan Scheurer in the Warrior defensive zone tapped the puck past the backline of the Raider defense where Adam Timm chased it down and had a breakaway to the goal. Timm had the goaltender sliding left as he cut back right and knocked the puck into the net to get on the scoreboard.

