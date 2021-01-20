CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mason Ewert's goal with about nine minutes left in the third period was the equalizer for the Rice Lake boys hockey team. After three periods and two overtimes, the Warriors and Chippewa Falls ended the night in a 3-3 tie in a Big Rivers Conference matchup on Tuesday.

Chippewa Falls had taken a 3-2 advantage 8:31 into the third as Nick Carlson scored for the Cardinals. Twenty-three seconds later, Ewert, with assists given to Tristan Scheurer and Caleb Johnson, tied the game up.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments