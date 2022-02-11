EAU CLAIRE — The Rice Lake boys hockey team scored four times —with a hat trick from Jace Fitzgerald — in the second period to power past Eau Claire North 6-3 in the regular season finale for the Warriors at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire on Thursday.

The Warriors (13-7, 7-7) had trailed 2-0 entering the second period but a string of goals gave Rice Lake a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Four minutes into the period it was Cole Fenske notching a power-play goal to get Rice Lake on the scoreboard, with assists to Carson Tomesh and Teagan Scheurer. Fewer than two minutes later Fitzgerald scored the first of his three second-period goals with help from Tomesh and Adam Timm.

