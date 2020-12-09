Freshman Adam Timm's power play goal 11 minutes, 28 seconds into the second period broke a 3-3 tie as the Rice Lake boys hockey team went on to a 6-3 victory over Menomonie in a Big Rivers Conference matchup to open the season for the Warriors at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

Both Timm and junior Cole Fenske recorded hat tricks in the Warrior victory.

