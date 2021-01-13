MENOMONIE — Two third-period goals helped the Rice Lake boys hockey team get back in the win column with a 6-5 victory over Menomonie on Tuesday in a Big Rivers Conference contest.

Mason Ewert's shot past the goalie with 21 seconds to play in the game put the Warriors in front and handed Rice Lake its second victory over the Mustangs on the season. Tristan Scheurer and Caleb Johnson had assists on the play for the Warriors.

