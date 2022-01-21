CHIPPEWA FALLS — Trailing by three, the Rice Lake boys hockey team in a little more than two minutes of game action scored three times to tie the game. But four unanswered third-period goals by Chippewa Falls allowed the Cardinals to take down the Warriors 7-3 on Thursday at Chippewa Ice Area.
Rice Lake (9-5, 4-5) found itself down 3-0 in the closing minute of the second period until a last-second goal by Cole Fenske. The Warriors won the face-off with six seconds left in the period and Fenske lined up a shot from the perimeter but it was blocked but it rebounded right back to Fenske and he again sliced a shot toward the goal and this time it made its way through a crowd and into the net as time expired in the second.
