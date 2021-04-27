HUDSON — In an invitational featuring every Big Rivers Conference team, the Rice Lake boys golf team finished tied for 12th of a field 15 at Troy Burne Golf Course on Monday.
The Warriors ended the day with a score of 376 to tie Eau Claire North, two strokes back of Forest Lake for 11th. Host Hudson won the event with a score of 310, while Hudson's Bennett Swavely won medalist honors at 72. Rice Lake finished ahead of conference foe Menomonie, which placed 15th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.