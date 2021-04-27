HUDSON — In an invitational featuring every Big Rivers Conference team, the Rice Lake boys golf team finished tied for 12th of a field 15 at Troy Burne Golf Course on Monday.

The Warriors ended the day with a score of 376 to tie Eau Claire North, two strokes back of Forest Lake for 11th. Host Hudson won the event with a score of 310, while Hudson's Bennett Swavely won medalist honors at 72. Rice Lake finished ahead of conference foe Menomonie, which placed 15th.

