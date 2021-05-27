CHIPPEWA FALLS — Braeden Resnick shot a 37 to tie for third, a stroke back of the top finishers, at a Big Rivers Conference meet at Lake Wissota Golf Course on Wednesday.

Resnick tied Eau Claire Memorial's Cole Fisher, while Hudson's Bennett Swavely and Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schlitz each carded 36 to win medalist honors.

