LAKE HALLIE — Braeden Resnick shot a 39 to place 10th to lead the Rice Lake boy golf team at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by Eau Claire North at Lake Hallie Golf Course on Thursday.

The Warriors ended the day at 171, three strokes behind the fourth-place Huskies. Eau Claire Memorial topped the leaderboard at 150 to win the meet by six shots over River Falls.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments