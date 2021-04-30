LAKE HALLIE — Braeden Resnick shot a 39 to place 10th to lead the Rice Lake boy golf team at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by Eau Claire North at Lake Hallie Golf Course on Thursday.
The Warriors ended the day at 171, three strokes behind the fourth-place Huskies. Eau Claire Memorial topped the leaderboard at 150 to win the meet by six shots over River Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.