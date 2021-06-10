Weather Alert

...HEAT CONTINUES TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES OF 95 TO 100 DEGREES... The heat wave will continue today. Temperatures will be in the 90s again, but humidity values will be a bit higher than the last few days with heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.