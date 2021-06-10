...HEAT CONTINUES TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES OF 95 TO 100 DEGREES...
The heat wave will continue today. Temperatures will be in the 90s
again, but humidity values will be a bit higher than the last few
days with heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
