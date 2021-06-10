FREDERIC — Birchwood's Preston Herricks carded an 84, placing in a tie for 12th at a Division 3 boys golf sectional at Frederic Golf Course on Wednesday.

Herricks was two strokes back of the final individual state qualifier, Luck/Frederic's Ross Anderson. Herricks had the lowest score of the 11 golfers competing individually.

