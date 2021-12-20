CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Rice Lake boys basketball team got contributions from everyone in picking up its first Big Rivers Conference victory of the season by knocking off Chippewa Falls 59-53 on Saturday night.

With the Cardinals focused on stopping one of the state's top scorers in Tyler Orr, Rice Lake got season-best performances from around its lineup with four in double figures. The Warriors were also stout defensively, holding Chippewa Falls to just 24 points after the break.

