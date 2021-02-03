Rice Lake boys basketball vs. Eau Claire Memorial 2-2-21

Tyler Orr (5) and Alex Belongia (11) trap Eau Claire Memorial's Will Boser.

In a game where offense was at the forefront, it was a few key stops down the stretch that were the difference for the Rice Lake boys basketball team.

The Warrior (7-9, 2-7) defense forced five consecutive missed shots from Eau Claire Memorial over the final two minutes as Rice Lake won a shootout 90-86 in overtime over the Old Abes on Tuesday in Rice Lake.

Alex Belongia (11) puts up a shot during the Warriors overtime win over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Nick Schlampp (0) made six 3-pointers in the first half and was one of three Warriors that eclipsed 20 points in Rice Lake's victory.

