Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES BEGINS TONIGHT... .Arctic high pressure will remain in place through next week. Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to 35 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but that will last only briefly. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from late tonight through Sunday morning for areas north of a line from Canby to Eau Claire, and late tonight through Tuesday morning north of a line from Benson to Little Falls. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 34 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest during the late night through mid morning hours. Wind chills should improve to 15 below to 25 below zero for a time Saturday afternoon. Lighter winds expected by Sunday afternoon currently allow for a break in the Wind Chill Advisory, but another advisory will likely be needed for next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&