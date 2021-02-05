EAU CLAIRE — After a high-scoring affair two days earlier, the Rice Lake boys basketball team wasn't quite able to replicate that success again in a 88-68 defeat to Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday night in a Big Rivers Conference contest.

The Old Abes (11-6, 5-5) scored 56 points in the first half to build a 18-point advantage at the break over the Warriors (7-10, 2-8).

