HUDSON — After a close first half, the Rice Lake boys basketball team was unable to keep up with Hudson's offense in a 85-68 Warrior loss to the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference contest on Tuesday.
Rice Lake (2-4, 0-3) trailed by two, 37-35, at the break, but fell behind by eight halfway through the second half. Over the final nine minutes of play, Hudson broke open the game outscoring the Warriors 23-14.
