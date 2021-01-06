HUDSON — After a close first half, the Rice Lake boys basketball team was unable to keep up with Hudson's offense in a 85-68 Warrior loss to the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference contest on Tuesday.

Rice Lake (2-4, 0-3) trailed by two, 37-35, at the break, but fell behind by eight halfway through the second half. Over the final nine minutes of play, Hudson broke open the game outscoring the Warriors 23-14.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments