RIVER FALLS — After a quality start to the game, a scoring drought and inability to string together stops left the Rice Lake boys basketball team in a hole it was unable to dig itself out of in a 64-49 defeat to River Falls on Monday night.

Tyler Orr's 3-pointer just past the 10-minute mark of the first half gave the Warriors a 18-15 advantage, but a stretch of 12 empty possession on the offensive end of the court and not providing enough of a hindrance on the other end led the Wildcats to having a 16-0 run.

