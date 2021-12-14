...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rapidly falling
temperatures will also lead to wind chills 10 to 0 degrees
Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Prep boys basketball: Rice Lake drops Big Rivers contest at River Falls
RIVER FALLS — After a quality start to the game, a scoring drought and inability to string together stops left the Rice Lake boys basketball team in a hole it was unable to dig itself out of in a 64-49 defeat to River Falls on Monday night.
Tyler Orr's 3-pointer just past the 10-minute mark of the first half gave the Warriors a 18-15 advantage, but a stretch of 12 empty possession on the offensive end of the court and not providing enough of a hindrance on the other end led the Wildcats to having a 16-0 run.
