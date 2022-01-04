Between a pair of wins for the Rice Lake girls and boys basketball teams Thursday was the most compelling game of the day in Rice Lake as the Cumberland boys beat Altoona at the buzzer to win 73-71.

Gavin Gores stole the in-bounds pass at half court with four seconds left and the lanky Beaver freshman strided his way to the hoop beating the buzzer for the game-winning bucket.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments