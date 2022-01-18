Cameron boys basketball at Spooner 1-15-22

Brady Quinn goes up for a score during the Comets' victory at Spooner on Saturday.

 Photo by Bill Thornley, Spooner Advocate

The Cameron boys basketball team split a pair of Heart O' North Conference clashes this past week, falling to league leader Northwestern before a victory over Spooner. The Comets sit in a tie with Barron for third place in the conference, behind only Ladysmith and Northwestern.

Cameron (7-4, 6-3) was in action Tuesday night at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Friday the Comets host Barron. In their first matchup of the year in early December the Comets outlasted the Golden Bears by two in overtime.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments