Grant Paetzold puts up a shot over Barron's Caiden LaLiberty during Friday's Heart O' North Conference battle on Friday in Cameron.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

CAMERON — The Cameron boys basketball team collected a season-high 25 assists and four were in double-figures as the Comets earned an 80-71 victory over Barron on Friday.

The Comets (9-4, 8-3) had a late first half 10-0 run to lead by nine at the break and after the Bears connected on consecutive triples after the break. Cameron scored 20 of the next 22 points to lead 57-36 with about 10 minutes left in the game.

