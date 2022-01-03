...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of
blowing and significantly reduced visibility at times. The
hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday
morning commute and could linger into Wednesday evening. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest wind gusts will cause blowing
snow. Open areas with a deeper snow pack could see whiteout
conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
