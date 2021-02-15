Birchwood boys basketball vs. Solon Springs 2-13-21

Logen Gindt (13) hangs in the air for a layup during Birchwood's game against Solon Springs on Saturday.

BIRCHWOOD — In an early preview of an upcoming playoff game, the Birchwood boys basketball team got off to a slow start and was unable to make up the difference in a 60-38 loss to Solon Springs on Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats and Eagles will again match up in a Division 5 regional semifinal on Friday in Birchwood.

