The Rice Lake baseball team has been given the No. 4 seed for next week's Division 2 state tournament.

The Warriors are set to face top-seeded Denmark in a state semifinal at 11 a.m. on June 30 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. Denmark had beaten Winneconne and Rhinelander in consecutive games at sectionals on Tuesday to reach state. The Vikings, members of the North Eastern Conference, enter the state tournament at 29-1 and are the top-ranked team in the final regular season Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 2 poll. Denmark's lone loss this year was a two-run defeat to Seymour.

