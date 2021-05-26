SPOONER — The Cameron baseball team found itself down early after four first inning runs were the difference in a 6-2 loss for the Comets against Spooner on Tuesday.
The Rails collected four hits to jump ahead 4-0 after an inning. The Comets cut their deficit to three in the third, but Spooner added single tallies in fourth and sixth innings. Cameron was able to push one across in the top of the seventh for the final margin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.