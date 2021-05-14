EAU CLAIRE — Both Nolan Rowe and Easton Stone had two-run doubles as part of a five-run third inning in leading the Rice Lake baseball team past Eau Claire Memorial 6-4 Thursday at Carson Park.
Rice Lake was already staked to a 1-0 advantage entering the third as Alex Belongia had a run-scoring single in the first. Zack Fisher had led off the frame by being hit by a pitch before Matt Juza reached on a dropped third strike.
