Barron County businesses received million of dollars through the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program to used to keep over 6,000 people employed.

Barron County businesses received over $33 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, helping keep 6,000 people employed since the program began in early April. 

That estimate is conservative; the payout could be closer to $80 million.

