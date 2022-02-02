Namtvedt_Lee_020322

Namtvedt

BARRON — A Rice Lake man who spent 10 years in prison for killing a Clayton man while driving drunk in 2010 was arrested for drunken driving over the weekend in Eau Claire, police say.

A breath test showed the man's blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit for driving when he was picked up on Galloway Street, police said.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments