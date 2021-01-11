The state Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that police and fire personnel will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 18, which begins the first step into phase 1B for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has been vaccinating the 1A population since Dec. 14, which includes frontline health care workers and residents of long term care facilities including nursing homes and assisted living facilities. There are 1,098 entities fully registered and ready to provide COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments