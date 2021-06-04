Cows and high-speed chase

Cows stare down the vehicle they have been credited with helping stop after a high-speed chase through Barron County.

A 60-year-old Barron man was charged with attempting to flee an officer Wednesday after leading officers on a 13-mile high-speed chase that ended at a farm, where the Barron County Sheriff’s Department gave credit to the Barron County Bovine Unit for helping end the pursuit.

Dean Moe

Moe

Dean D. Moe was charged in Barron County Circuit Court with two felonies — attempting to flee an officer and bail jumping — plus one misdemeanor for operating with a revoked license.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments