Perennials sought for county park

Perennials  sought to fill this slope around flagpole at county park.

Those whose perennial flowers are growing prolifically this summer and expanding to a point where they might have some to share are invited to plant them along the 14-by-150-foot-long slope around the 30-foot flag pole that was installed in May 2020 at the Barron County Veterans Memorial Park, 1½ miles south of Cameron.

The project was initiated by park caretaker Bud Moe, who rallied community support to clear storm-damaged trees, remove stumps, install the pole and lay a cement base around it. No county funds were spent on the project, although some oversight was given by the county's parks and maintenance coordinator.

