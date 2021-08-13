A crash occurred on southbound Highway 63 at the intersection of Main Street in Washburn County near Spooner at 8:32 a.m. today that resulted in life-threatening injuries for a pedestrian.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an unidentified 53-year-old woman from Spooner was walking westbound through the crosswalk at Highway 63 when a southbound vehicle driven by an unidentified 68-year-old woman from Spooner struck her causing severe injury.

