Patrick Joseph Jilek, age 80, of Birchwood, WI, died Friday, July 21, 2023 in Rice Lake, WI.

He was born March 17, 1943 to Charles J. Jilek and Marie Angela (Janosik) Jilek. He was the 5th of their 6 children.

  

