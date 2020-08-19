Our little dog Max has been gone for more than 2 months now, leaving us but joining his brother Smokey, who left us 3 years ago. It’s a void in our life, of course, and as I sit on the deck this morning the memories of both of them playing in the backyard come back with bittersweet reflection.
I see the happy past and can only hope for a content future. In the present, the sun clears the horizon and starts to slice through the pine boughs for my lazy gaze. Max was usually content to watch the backyard through the glass patio doors from a soft recliner. Not so Smokey, who seemed to want to feel the air and be in the yawn of the day awakening.
