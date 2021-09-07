The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a one-vehicle crash at 12th Street and Highway B, east of Cumberland on Monday.
Initial investigation shows a vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign on 12th Street at Highway B and rolled into the ditch. A 17-year-old driver from Cumberland was transported to Cumberland Hospital and later transported to Regions Hospital in Minnesota with serious injuries A 16-year-old passenger from Fredric was flown to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.
