...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES BEGINS TONIGHT...
.Arctic high pressure will remain in place through next week.
Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each
day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the
wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to 35
below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but that
will last only briefly.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from late tonight through
Sunday morning for areas north of a line from Canby to Eau Claire,
and late tonight through Tuesday morning north of a line from
Benson to Little Falls.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 34
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest during the late
night through mid morning hours. Wind chills should improve to
15 below to 25 below zero for a time Saturday afternoon. Lighter
winds expected by Sunday afternoon currently allow for a break
in the Wind Chill Advisory, but another advisory will likely be
needed for next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The City of Hayward Police Department has requested that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigate a death in Hayward that occurred early Tuesday, Feb. 2.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, law enforcement officers were called to a residence on Illinois Avenue on a report that a man had broken into the residence and held the resident hostage. The resident eventually escaped and called law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.