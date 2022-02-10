The Blue Hills Genealogical Society begins its 2022 programs Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center. The featured speaker for the program will be Rod Nordby, who will share his journey with DNA testing. The public is invited to this free program.
The Barron resident will discuss why he did DNA testing, what the results were and how he followed up with the results. As those who study genealogy learn about the people who made them who they are, it creates a feeling of being more grounded and resilient to the ups and downs of life. Any who would like to know more about their ancestors are invited to join the Blue Hills Genealogical Society and learn how to research family history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.