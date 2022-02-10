The Blue Hills Genealogical Society begins its 2022 programs Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center. The featured speaker for the program will be Rod Nordby, who will share his journey with DNA testing. The public is invited to this free program.

The Barron resident will discuss why he did DNA testing, what the results were and how he followed up with the results. As those who study genealogy learn about the people who made them who they are, it creates a feeling of being more grounded and resilient to the ups and downs of life. Any who would like to know more about their ancestors are invited to join the Blue Hills Genealogical Society and learn how to research family history.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments