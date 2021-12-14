...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rapidly falling
temperatures will also lead to wind chills 10 to 0 degrees
Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
featured
Nomination papers in circulation for Barron County seats
With about 20 days left for candidates to file nomination papers for the Spring Election on April 5, ballot battles already are brewing for five seats on the Barron County Board of Supervisors, and one of those may need a primary.
Candidates seeking city council, town board, school board, county board and judicial seats could begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 1. They have until Jan. 4 to turn in those papers to the responsible officials to get their names on the ballot.
