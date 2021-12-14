With about 20 days left for candidates to file nomination papers for the Spring Election on April 5, ballot battles already are brewing for five seats on the Barron County Board of Supervisors, and one of those may need a primary.

Candidates seeking city council, town board, school board, county board and judicial seats could begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 1. They have until Jan. 4 to turn in those papers to the responsible officials to get their names on the ballot.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments