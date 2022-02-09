My wife and I have been residents of Barron County for the past nine years and residents of District 14 (formerly District 18) for the past eight years.

Once becoming a new father, I started looking for ways which I could participate civically and make a positive change in my community for my daughter. I have been serving as an election official for the town of Stanley since the fall of 2018.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments