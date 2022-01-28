A reward for information that would identify the driver of a snowmobile that ran down a dogsled team in the Tri-County Corridor earlier this month has thus far not produced a suspect.
Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Andy Runice said no new information has been provided to the sheriff’s office about the crash that injured two dogs in the team of two-time John Beargrease winner Ryan Redington.
