...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
There will be nine races for seats on the Barron County Board of Supervisors, unless nomination papers are successfully challenged within three days. The deadline to submit required paperwork to get names on the Spring Election ballot ended Tuesday.
District 14’s seat first appears on the ballot of the Primary Election on Feb. 15, as three people filed candidacy papers. Incumbent Carol Moen of Cameron seeks to retain her office against challengers Pattie Greene of Cameron and Noah Marach of Rice Lake. The two who earn the most votes move on to the April 5 ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.