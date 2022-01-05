There will be nine races for seats on the Barron County Board of Supervisors, unless nomination papers are successfully challenged within three days. The deadline to submit required paperwork to get names on the Spring Election ballot ended Tuesday.

District 14’s seat first appears on the ballot of the Primary Election on Feb. 15, as three people filed candidacy papers. Incumbent Carol Moen of Cameron seeks to retain her office against challengers Pattie Greene of Cameron and Noah Marach of Rice Lake. The two who earn the most votes move on to the April 5 ballot.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments