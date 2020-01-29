New manager says mall evolving but here to stay

Marie Nett sits by the foundation at the Cedar Mall.

Marie Nett has a new job on her hands, and it’s a big one. As of the first of 2020, the familiar face at the Rice Lake Cedar Mall  is the new property manager.

She replaces Gregg Morgan, who left the position at the end of last year.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments