Henry Ellenson headshot (Toronto Raptors 905)

Ellenson

Rice Lake graduate Henry Ellenson has been signed to a 10-day contract by the NBA's Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ellenson had just finished a playoff run with the Raptors 905, the G-League affiliate of Toronto. The Raptors 905 lost in Tuesday's G-League semifinal to Delaware to end their season.

