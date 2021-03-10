...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
