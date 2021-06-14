Native American Heritage Days at Pioneer Village

Mae Willkom, at left, and her mother Marge Hehbring of Chippewa Falls, members of Lac Courte Oreilles, encamped at the museum during Native American Heritage Days.

 by Ruth Erickson rerickson@chronotype.com

For the first time the Pioneer Village Museum west of Cameron hosted Native American Heritage Days last Friday through Sunday.

The event featured exhibits, some dancing despite the heat and humidity and a weekend long encampment by a mother and daughter, Marge Hehbring and Mae Willkom of Chippewa Falls, members of the Lac Courte Oreilles. They greeted museumgoers and explained uses for their drying rack, tripod and other functional and handmade items.

