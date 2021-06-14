Native American Heritage Days at Pioneer Village

For the first time the Pioneer Village Museum west of Cameron hosted Native American Heritage Days last Friday through Sunday.
The event featured exhibits, some dancing despite the heat and humidity and a weekend long encampment by a mother and daughter, Marge Hehbring and Mae Willkom of Chippewa Falls, members of the Lac Courte Oreilles. They greeted museumgoers and explained uses for their drying rack, tripod and other functional and handmade items.
