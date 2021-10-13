CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday released the names of the people involved in an officer-involved death that occurred Friday in Chippewa County.
The agency, which is leading the death investigation, indicated that Lance R. Stelzer, 30, was killed in an altercation with Chippewa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Martin Folczyk, who has 20 years of law enforcement experience, following a traffic stop shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in the town of Goetz, near Cadott.
