Scientists are calling on the Biden administration to restore federal protections for the gray wolf.

More than 100 scientists have signed a letter asking the Biden administration to restore federal protections for the gray wolf.

The Trump administration announced last fall that it would remove the animal from the list of endangered species across most of the country beginning in January, prompting lawsuits from environmental and wildlife groups to restore the protections. The Biden administration has said it's reviewing the delisting, along with other agency decisions as part of a broad executive order issued in January.

