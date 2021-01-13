...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...
.A period of mixed precipitation is possible late tonight into
Thursday morning, followed by a long duration of light to
moderate snowfall for much of the area from Thursday afternoon
through Friday. A storm system will drop southeast from Canada
tonight, strengthen as it moves into Minnesota, then slowly
weaken as it very slowly drifts into the lower Great Lakes Friday
into Friday night. An area of precipitation will move into west
central and central Minnesota tonight, then spread east into west
central Wisconsin Thursday morning. This initial band of
precipitation will be a mixture of rain, snow, and some freezing
rain, with the best chance for freezing rain north of the
Minnesota River valley. Any ice accumulation should be minimal,
but a glaze of ice in some areas could make travel difficult for
the morning commute on Thursday.
A lull is expected behind the initial band of mixed precipitation
until steady light to moderate snow develops Thursday afternoon
and Thursday night. This snow will initially develop from central
Minnesota into west central Wisconsin before spreading westward
across the remainder of the area. Total snowfall accumulations of
4 to 9 inches are expected, but they will occur over a long
duration of time, with snowfall rates expected to remain below an
inch per hour for most if not all of the event. The greatest
snowfall amounts, from 6 to 9 inches, are expected from south
central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west
central Wisconsin, including Fairmont, Mankato, the Twin Cities
metro area, Luck, and Cumberland.
Gusty northwest winds will develop by Thursday afternoon, and
persist through Friday. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are
possible, particularly from west central into south central
Minnesota Thursday night into Friday. These winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting of snow, especially Thursday
night and Friday. Blizzard conditions will be possible from west
central into south central Minnesota where the strongest winds
are expected.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
