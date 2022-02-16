Incumbent Supervisor Carol Moen and challenger Pattie Greene garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s Primary and will face off on the Spring Election ballot as they vie to represent Barron County supervisor District 14.
Moen of Cameron earned 58 votes and Greene of Cameron won 19 votes. Third challenger Noah Marach garnered 17 votes.
