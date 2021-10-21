MILWAUKEE (AP) — The body of a 3-year-old boy who went missing about the same time as his mother was discovered Thursday inside a Milwaukee dumpster, one week after his mother was found shot to death.
The youth, Major P. Harris, and his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, had been missing since Oct. 9. Muenzenberger's body was found in the backyard of a Milwaukee home on Oct. 14. The man suspected in her slaying, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, killed himself last Sunday as police arrived at his residence.
